Hong Kong art dealer vindicated after guilty plea to theft by German socialite over US$1.4 million he paid her for a Yayoi Kusama pumpkin sculpture
- Mathieu Ticolat, who has bought and sold modern and contemporary art for 20 years, paid Angela Gulbenkian for a Yayoi Kusama sculpture that never arrived
- ‘This industry is not regulated. There are many fraudsters out there,’ says Ticolat, who does not know if he will get his money back, but has learned his lesson
One of Yayoi Kusama’s pumpkin sculptures, similar to the one a Hong Kong art dealer paid US$1.4 million for but never received, on display on the Central harbourfront. Photo: Felix Wong