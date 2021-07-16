Gina Jin Chen stars in Crossroad Bistro. The series is the first television drama directed by award-winning movie director Feng Xiaogang since 1997, and it has faced widespread criticism. Gina Jin Chen stars in Crossroad Bistro. The series is the first television drama directed by award-winning movie director Feng Xiaogang since 1997, and it has faced widespread criticism.
Asian cinema
Lifestyle /  Arts & Culture

Chinese film director Feng Xiaogang’s new TV series panned, making him the latest A-lister to stumble switching to the small screen

  • In one of many displays of extraordinary wealth in Crossroad Bistro, a character gives her driver a high-end washing machine when she hears his has broken down
  • ‘Maybe the director and scriptwriter have been living in elitist circles for too long,’ wrote one blogger. ‘They no longer know how ordinary people live’

Elaine Yau
Elaine Yau in Beijing

Updated: 7:45am, 16 Jul, 2021

