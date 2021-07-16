Gina Jin Chen stars in Crossroad Bistro. The series is the first television drama directed by award-winning movie director Feng Xiaogang since 1997, and it has faced widespread criticism.
Chinese film director Feng Xiaogang’s new TV series panned, making him the latest A-lister to stumble switching to the small screen
- In one of many displays of extraordinary wealth in Crossroad Bistro, a character gives her driver a high-end washing machine when she hears his has broken down
- ‘Maybe the director and scriptwriter have been living in elitist circles for too long,’ wrote one blogger. ‘They no longer know how ordinary people live’
Topic | Asian cinema
Gina Jin Chen stars in Crossroad Bistro. The series is the first television drama directed by award-winning movie director Feng Xiaogang since 1997, and it has faced widespread criticism.