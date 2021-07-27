An artist’s rendering of the lobby of the Christie’s Asia headquarters as it will look when construction is complete on The Henderson, an office tower in Central, Hong Kong, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.
Christie’s Asia to hold year-round sales at new headquarters in Hong Kong from 2024
- Auctioneer will have four floors in The Henderson, which is being developed in Hong Kong’s Central district on the world’s most expensive commercial land plot
- Christie’s Asia head says the auctioneer wants to make the most of region’s deep-pocketed collectors, and the move will quadruple its exhibition space
