Cai Guo-qiang and the gunpowder painting Exploding the Self, a digital version of which TR Lab will offer for sale in an NFT auction in September. Photo: Luo Sang, courtesy of Cai Studio
Why Wendi Murdoch and Christie’s vice-chairman are selling NFT art
- The deputy chairman of Christie’s, Xin Li-Cohen, and Murdoch are investors in a Hong Kong-registered company that will hold an NFT art auction in September
- TR Lab will sell 99 copies of a digital version of a recent painting by Chinese artist Cai Guo-qiang for US$999 each – payable in cryptocurrency
Topic | Bitcoin
