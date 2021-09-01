If you have old Pokemon cards lying around, you could be sitting on some serious cash. Photo: Bloomberg
Dig out your old Pokemon cards – they could be worth a lot more than you think, thanks to the pandemic, boredom and an increased feeling of isolation
- A man who ‘had nothing to do’ when Los Angeles shut down started selling Pokemon cards for fun – now his Instagram Live events regularly clear US$6,000 per show
- Cards are not the only collectible causing chaos. The pandemic has inspired a surge in the buying and selling of art, coins, currency – even street art and NFTs
