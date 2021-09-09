An image of a trolley pusher crossing Hollywood Road in Central, shot by Anthony Lau as part of Designing Hong Kong’s exhibition Walking With Wheels at Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Designing Hong Kong/Anthony Lau
They dice with death every day on Hong Kong’s streets, the elderly with their trolleys piled high – and most of us ignore them
- We see them. And we blank them. Now six photographers have made the invisible visible, turning their lenses on rubbish collectors and other trolley pushers
- They answered a call from Designing Hong Kong to illustrate the plight of the ‘wheel-walkers’, seven of whom have been killed in traffic accidents in a decade
