Co-founder of the ArtLords collective, Farshad, next to a drawing of his collective, representing a Taliban fighter whose rocket launcher is filled with pencils. Afghan artists are planning to resist the new regime by taking their work online and out on the streets. Photo: AFP
In Afghanistan, artists say the new Taliban regime is killing art – meet the people resisting the new regime out on the streets and online
- One artist wants to ‘go out at night and paint anti-Taliban stencil art’. Another plans to post digital anti-Taliban creations on Instagram
- People are deleting social media posts in artistic ‘suicide’, says a poet but an artist believes ‘one day the Taliban movement will die, but art will be there’
