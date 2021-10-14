Detail from Zhang Daqian’s 1968 painting Mist at Dawn, the most expensive lot sold in Sotheby’s autumn Hong Kong auction series. It went for HK$214.6 million. Photo: courtesy of Sotheby’s/Zhang Daqian
Big-ticket Western art fails to excite Hong Kong auction bidders, with a work by Chinese artist Zhang Daqian the most expensive painting in Sotheby’s autumn sale series
- The strong demand expected for big-ticket Western modern art at Sotheby’s Hong Kong autumn sales didn’t materialise, even if a Picasso did set an Asia record
- Works by Renoir, Van Gogh and Basquiat were knocked down for less than their minimum presale estimates; a Wong Kar-wai sale was a hit with bidders, though
