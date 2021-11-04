Google celebrates what would have been the 88th birthday of Charles Kao Kuen – “the father of fibre optics” – with a Doodle. Photo: Google
Google Doodle celebrates Chinese physicist Charles Kao Kuen, father of fibre optics, on what would have been his 88th birthday
- The animated Doodle shows physicist Charles Kao Kuen operating a green fibre laser to send data from one end of the Doodle to the other
- Kao, called the father of fibre optics, won a joint Nobel Prize in Physics in 2009 and was vice-chancellor of the Chinese University of Hong Kong from 1987
Topic | China science
