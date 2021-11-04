Hong Kong’s M+ museum of visual culture, part of the West Kowloon Cultural District, will open on November 12. Photo: Martin Chan Hong Kong’s M+ museum of visual culture, part of the West Kowloon Cultural District, will open on November 12. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s M+ museum announces ticket details for early bird visitors

  • Tickets for the opening two weeks of the museum of visual culture, in the West Kowloon Cultural District, will be available for booking online from November 5
  • Free entry for the first 12 months has also been extended to include non- Hong Kong residents

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 6:15pm, 4 Nov, 2021

