Tugs tow the 37-metre-long Companion inflatable sculpture through Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in March 2019 for a Kaws: Holiday event in the city. An injunction was served at the unveiling of a similar display of Companion in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Singapore court orders halt to display of Kaws’ Companion, giant inflatable sculpture, at ‘Kaws: Holiday’ event
- An injunction was served at the unveiling of a 42-metre-long inflatable created by celebrity artist Kaws for a two-week, government-sponsored spectacle
- The organiser of the sculpture’s display, Hong Kong agency AllRightsReserved Limited, is accused of breaching confidentiality and intellectual property rights
Topic | Singapore
