US artist Kaws’ Companion on display on a floating platform in Singapore. With an injunction against its exhibition lifted, art lovers are free to view the 42-metre inflatable sculpture again. Photo: courtesy of Facebook/AllRightsReserved Limited US artist Kaws’ Companion on display on a floating platform in Singapore. With an injunction against its exhibition lifted, art lovers are free to view the 42-metre inflatable sculpture again. Photo: courtesy of Facebook/AllRightsReserved Limited
Singapore court lifts injunction blocking Kaws Companion exhibition, allowing art lovers to see the giant inflatable artwork at Float at Marina again

  • A temporary injunction granted to a Singapore non-profit that blocked the display of US artist Kaws’ giant inflatable artwork at Float at Marina has been lifted
  • ‘We are happy that the public gets to enjoy the artwork,’ a director of the non-profit said. ARR, defendant in the contract dispute, also welcomed the ruling

Updated: 11:33am, 16 Nov, 2021

