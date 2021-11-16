US artist Kaws’ Companion on display on a floating platform in Singapore. With an injunction against its exhibition lifted, art lovers are free to view the 42-metre inflatable sculpture again. Photo: courtesy of Facebook/AllRightsReserved Limited
Singapore court lifts injunction blocking Kaws Companion exhibition, allowing art lovers to see the giant inflatable artwork at Float at Marina again
- A temporary injunction granted to a Singapore non-profit that blocked the display of US artist Kaws’ giant inflatable artwork at Float at Marina has been lifted
- ‘We are happy that the public gets to enjoy the artwork,’ a director of the non-profit said. ARR, defendant in the contract dispute, also welcomed the ruling
Topic | Singapore
