Detail from Cadman Plaza (2002) by Scott Kahn, which sold for HK$7.5 million (US$963,000) at auction in Hong Kong. The previous record price at auction for a work by Kahn was US$500, set in 2017. Photo: Phillips
Work by obscure US artist auctioned for nearly US$1 million in Hong Kong, its value driven up by his association with late painter Matthew Wong
- Scott Kahn is a 75-year-old American artist. No work of his had been auctioned for more than US$500 until this week in Hong Kong, when one went for US$963,000
- Why? Kahn was cited as a friend and influence by Matthew Wong, a Canadian artist who has become an art market favourite since his death aged 35 in 2019
Topic | Auctions
Detail from Cadman Plaza (2002) by Scott Kahn, which sold for HK$7.5 million (US$963,000) at auction in Hong Kong. The previous record price at auction for a work by Kahn was US$500, set in 2017. Photo: Phillips