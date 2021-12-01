Agnes Hsu-Tang and Oscar Tang attend the New York Philharmonic’s opening gala concert in 2016. Big supporters of the orchestra and the arts, they have given the Metropolitan Museum a record US$125 million donation. Tang’s father was a Hong Kong textile magnate, Tang Ping-yuan. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Who are Chinese-American couple that gave the Met US$125 million? Financier Oscar Tang, son of Hong Kong’s ‘Textile Tycoon’ and a relative of Henry Tang, and his archaeologist wife
- Retired New York financier Oscar Tang is the son of Hong Kong’s ‘Textile Tycoon’, Tang Ping-yuan, and related to Henry Tang, former No 2 in the city government
- Oscar Tang’s wife, Agnes Hsu-Tang, is a prominent archaeologist. Their record donation will fund renovation of its modern and contemporary art galleries
Topic | Philanthropy
