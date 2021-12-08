Locals from the Cambodian village of Sneung, on the outskirts of Battambang, collect clean water from WaterHall, designed by Hong Kong architects Magic Kwan and Kenrick Wong. The project won the pair the grand award for sustainability in this year’s DFA Awards.
How Hong Kong sustainability award winners came to a Cambodian village’s aid, ensuring water security while providing a social gathering place
- Magic Kwan and Kenrick Wong’s WaterHall project recently won the grand award for sustainability at the Hong Kong Design Centre’s DFA Awards
- Completed in 2019 for less than US$30,000, the twin structure collects and stores 2,000 litres of water to ensure adequate supply for roughly 100 families
Topic | Sustainability
Locals from the Cambodian village of Sneung, on the outskirts of Battambang, collect clean water from WaterHall, designed by Hong Kong architects Magic Kwan and Kenrick Wong. The project won the pair the grand award for sustainability in this year’s DFA Awards.