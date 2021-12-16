The West Kowloon Cultural District with, left, the M+ Museum and, far left, the building that will house auctioneer Phillips’ Asia headquarters. Photo: Phillips
Phillips auction house to set up Asia HQ in Hong Kong next to new M+ museum
- The Russian-owned company will rent a third of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority’s administrative block flanking M+, including the top two floors
- Authority CEO hails the deal as momentous, but one cultural critic fears turning ‘private taste into public good’
The West Kowloon Cultural District with, left, the M+ Museum and, far left, the building that will house auctioneer Phillips’ Asia headquarters. Photo: Phillips