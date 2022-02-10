Laila, an interactive opera co-produced by the Hong Kong Arts Festival and Finnish National Opera and Ballet, is among in-venue performances cancelled or postponed by festival organisers. The event will be staged at a later date.
Hong Kong Arts Festival cancels most in-venue performances, postpones others with venues shut and Covid-19 cases surging
- Organisers of the festival cite uncertainty about the availability of venues – all currently closed – and Covid-19 social distancing measures for their decision
- Fans will miss innovative opera Laila, concerts by the city’s two biggest orchestras and a Hong Kong Ballet production. But live theatre events are still a go
