Laila, an interactive opera co-produced by the Hong Kong Arts Festival and Finnish National Opera and Ballet, is among in-venue performances cancelled or postponed by festival organisers. The event will be staged at a later date.
Hong Kong Arts Festival cancels most in-venue performances, postpones others with venues shut and Covid-19 cases surging

  • Organisers of the festival cite uncertainty about the availability of venues – all currently closed – and Covid-19 social distancing measures for their decision
  • Fans will miss innovative opera Laila, concerts by the city’s two biggest orchestras and a Hong Kong Ballet production. But live theatre events are still a go

Enid Tsui
Updated: 9:24pm, 10 Feb, 2022

