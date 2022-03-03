Self portrait (1918) by Henri Matisse, one of the nearly 300 works by the French artist selected for the exhibition “Matisse by Matisse” at the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing that has now been suspended. Photo: Succession H Matisse 2021
French art show in China suspended in Ukraine war backlash for Beijing’s stance on the conflict
- Weeks before it was to have opened in Beijing, a major exhibition of works by French painter Henri Matisse has been called off by its Chinese organisers
- The publicly owned Matisse Museum in France suspended its loan of 280 works following the invasion of Ukraine and cited China’s ties with Russia
Self portrait (1918) by Henri Matisse, one of the nearly 300 works by the French artist selected for the exhibition “Matisse by Matisse” at the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing that has now been suspended. Photo: Succession H Matisse 2021