Bolshoi Ballet principal dancer Jacopo Tissi performs a scene from Swan Lake in 2018. He has resigned over the Ukraine crisis, saying “No war can be justified”. Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofyev\TASS via Getty Images
Lead dancers quit Bolshoi Ballet over Ukraine crisis as cultural backlash against Russia grows
- The best-known cultural institution in Russia lost principal dancer Jacopo Tissi, Brazilian leading soloist David Motta Soares, and its music director in the space of 48 hours
- The Royal Opera House, which cancelled the Bolshoi Ballet’s London season last week, dropped a Bolshoi Orchestra conductor for performances of Swan Lake
