Daisy Wang Yuyou, deputy director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, describes working there as beyond her wildest dreams. She is preparing for its opening this summer. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Daisy Wang Yuyou, deputy director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, describes working there as beyond her wildest dreams. She is preparing for its opening this summer. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Lifestyle /  Arts & Culture

Hong Kong Palace Museum’s deputy director on its mission – education – and what led to a job that’s beyond her wildest dreams

  • Daisy Wang Yuyou, deputy director of the museum that’s expected to open in July, reflects on the ‘unprecedented’ speed at which it has gone from idea to reality
  • She sees its mission as promoting education about national history and culture, and her role as one that builds on her experience working for American museums

Topic |   Palace Museum
Enid Tsui
Enid Tsui

Updated: 12:45pm, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Daisy Wang Yuyou, deputy director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, describes working there as beyond her wildest dreams. She is preparing for its opening this summer. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Daisy Wang Yuyou, deputy director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, describes working there as beyond her wildest dreams. She is preparing for its opening this summer. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE