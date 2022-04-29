Daisy Wang Yuyou, deputy director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, describes working there as beyond her wildest dreams. She is preparing for its opening this summer. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong Palace Museum’s deputy director on its mission – education – and what led to a job that’s beyond her wildest dreams
- Daisy Wang Yuyou, deputy director of the museum that’s expected to open in July, reflects on the ‘unprecedented’ speed at which it has gone from idea to reality
- She sees its mission as promoting education about national history and culture, and her role as one that builds on her experience working for American museums
Topic | Palace Museum
Daisy Wang Yuyou, deputy director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, describes working there as beyond her wildest dreams. She is preparing for its opening this summer. Photo: K. Y. Cheng