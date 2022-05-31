Pablo Picasso’s Buste d’homme dans un cadre (1969), from the estate of actor Sean Connery was sold for US$22 million at the recent Christie’s auction. Photo: Christie’s
Christie’s Hong Kong spring auctions set records for art, wine and watch sales, with Sean Connery’s Picasso reaching US$22 million
- Total sales revenue was up nine per cent on 2021, at US$428 million, with Zao Wou-ki’s painting 29.09.64 fetching US$35.6 million
- A Picasso from actor Sean Connery’s estate sold for US$22 million, while a live auction of almost 15,000 bottles of wine raised US$17 million (including fees)
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Pablo Picasso’s Buste d’homme dans un cadre (1969), from the estate of actor Sean Connery was sold for US$22 million at the recent Christie’s auction. Photo: Christie’s