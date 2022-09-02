VIP visitors at the preview of the Frieze art fair in Seoul, South Korea. The event marks the Asian debut of Frieze, the UK-based art fair organiser. Photo: Reuters
Frieze Seoul art fair debuts, in a mall not a marquee, to tap rapid growth in South Korean market
- London art fair organiser makes its first foray into Asia with the event in underground COEX Mall in the South Korean capital, whose art market is growing fast
- More than 110 galleries are exhibiting, 30 per cent from Asia including some newly present in Seoul. ‘The level of artworks has been elevated,’ an adviser says
VIP visitors at the preview of the Frieze art fair in Seoul, South Korea. The event marks the Asian debut of Frieze, the UK-based art fair organiser. Photo: Reuters