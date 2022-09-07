Tisa Ho, executive director of the Hong Kong Arts Festival. She will retire in November after 16 years at the helm. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Arts Festival chief Tisa Ho to retire; Flora Yu, the event’s development director since 2012, to take over

  • Tisa Ho, executive director of the Hong Kong Arts Festival, will retire in November after 16 years, the last three ruined or badly disrupted by anti-Covid rules
  • ‘I have never done so many contingencies of contingencies,’ she told the Post in 2020. Flora Yu, in charge of fundraising and partnerships, will succeed her

Mabel Lui

Updated: 6:45pm, 7 Sep, 2022

