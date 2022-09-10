Visitors admire a work by Korean artist Do Ho Suh at Frieze Seoul. The art fair’s success has cemented South Korea’s status as a player in the global art market. Photo: Frieze Seoul
K-pop, K-dramas, K-movies, now art: is Seoul the cultural hub of Asia? Frieze art fair’s debut there at least suggests South Korean capital can be regional centre for art trade
- Does the success of Frieze Seoul make the South Korean capital Asia’s cultural hub, as its mayor says? It certainly affirms its role in the global art market
- With 450 registered galleries, and international players favouring Seoul for its ‘feeling of stability’, the capital’s art scene looks set to continue growing
