Lang Lang in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Disneyland Resort, California. He is promoting his new album The Disney Book, a collection of newly arranged theme songs. Photo: Richard Harbaugh
Pianist Lang Lang releases Disney album, and plans a Disney-meets-Bach live concert in Hong Kong in 2023
- Lang Lang, who was a big fan of Disney as a child, has rearranged 27 Disney theme songs for his album, The Disney Book
- The Chinese pianist announced an upcoming concert in Hong Kong in 2023, where he will play a mix of Disney songs and Bach’s Goldberg Variations
