Asia Art Archive’s executive director, Christopher K. Ho, at the revamped library in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Revamped Asia Art Archives public library in Hong Kong goes from cramped to cosy after major year-long revamp
- The Asia Art Archives (AAA) is reopening its public library of over 120,000 art historical records after a revamp that has transformed its 15-year-old premises
- The first exhibition and public workshops to take place in the reopened space will launch on October 3 by appointment and to the public after November 23
