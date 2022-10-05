Austrian Maestro Franz Welser-Möst conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during one of its traditional New Year’s concerts at the Golden Hall of Vienna’s Musikverein. He will conduct the orchestra on its Asia tour, which begins in Hong Kong on October 24. Photo: AP
exclusive | Vienna Philharmonic to perform in Hong Kong, the first major international orchestra to play in the city in over 2 years because of Covid-19
- Widely viewed as one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the Vienna Philharmonic will give two concerts in the city at the start of a tour of Asia
- The concerts, added to its tour at the last minute thanks to Hong Kong Jockey Club, will be the first in city in by a major international orchestra since 2020
