Ballerina Natalia Osipova tops the list of international stars coming to Hong Kong for the 51st Hong Kong Arts Festival in 2023. Photo: Andrei Uspenski
Sun Yat-sen musical, superstar ballerina Natalia Osipova among 2023 Hong Kong Arts Festival highlights
- Russian ballerina will dance two programmes and a Sun Yat-sen musical will have its long-delayed premiere as the festival returns in person and in full scale
- Other highlights include Canadian pianist Bruce Liu, Germany’s Bamberg Symphony Orchestra and a hand-puppet version of Baroque opera The Return of Ulysses
