Hong Kong music producer, label boss and DJ Janette Slack helped pave the way for women DJs around the world.
Music world pays tribute to Janette Slack, acclaimed Hong Kong DJ and producer, who helped paved the way for women DJs
- Hong Kong-born Janette Slack, an acclaimed DJ who had her own electronic music label, has died at the age of 42
- In a post on Facebook, her brother wrote that Slack ‘was more than just a sister, a daughter and a friend. She was the light and soul of the room’
