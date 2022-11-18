Zhang Yanzi’s installation, “Her 24 Solar Terms”, at Art Hong Kong. The gala combines works from 20th-century and contemporary artists to spark dialogue on the essence of traditional Chinese culture. Photo: Art Hong Kong
Art Hong Kong exhibition pairs modern and contemporary Chinese paintings in a dialogue between past and present
- A Chinese art ‘gala’ in Hong Kong includes an exhibition of paintings by 20th-century pioneers such as Wu Guanzhong and Qi Baishi alongside contemporary pieces
- Intended to create a conversation about the essence of Chinese traditional culture, it is part of efforts to promote the city as a centre for cultural exchange
Zhang Yanzi’s installation, “Her 24 Solar Terms”, at Art Hong Kong. The gala combines works from 20th-century and contemporary artists to spark dialogue on the essence of traditional Chinese culture. Photo: Art Hong Kong