Peter Paul Rubens’ “Salome presented with the severed head of Saint John the Baptist” (circa 1609) is being shown by Sotheby’s in Hong Kong from November 23-27, 2022 ahead of its auction in New York. Photo: Sotheby’s
No T-rex but you can buy a Renoir and preview Old Masters in Hong Kong ahead of upcoming London and New York auctions
- Among works on show at Sotheby’s Hong Kong gallery for London and New York auctions is a Peter Paul Rubens valued at up to US$35 million
- Hong Kong’s Gagosian Gallery is also eager to tap Asian collectors’ interest in older works by presenting a selection of paintings by Pierre-Auguste Renoir
