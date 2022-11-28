“Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II” (1912) by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, of The Kiss fame, recently resurfaced at an exhibition at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum after being sold to an anonymous Chinese buyer in 2017.
How is US$150 million Klimt painting once owned by Oprah Winfrey linked to Hong Kong art investment fund HomeArt?
- ‘Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II’, sold by Oprah Winfrey to an anonymous Chinese buyer in 2017, resurfaced in October at an exhibition in Amsterdam
- The painting’s link to HomeArt prompts the question of just how many of the world’s valuable modern and contemporary artworks in private hands are in Hong Kong
“Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II” (1912) by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, of The Kiss fame, recently resurfaced at an exhibition at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum after being sold to an anonymous Chinese buyer in 2017.