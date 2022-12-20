“Present” by Yoshitomo Nara is displayed prior to Christie’s autumn auctions in Hong Kong. Christie’s and Sotheby’s posted record results in 2022, buoyed by the growing ranks and spending power of Asian art collectors. Photo: Dickson Lee
Asian collectors key to record year for auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s
- Christie’s posts record sales of US$8.4 billion and Sotheby’s a best-ever US$8 billion for 2022 as art market recovers from disruptions of Covid-19 pandemic
- Sale of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s art collection boosted Christie’s figures; both houses point to spending power of growing ranks of Asian collectors
