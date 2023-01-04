Joseph Koo Ka-fai, composer and songwriter from Cantopop’s golden age, who has died aged 92. Photo: Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra
Tributes paid to ‘Hong Kong treasure’ Joseph Koo, Cantopop composer from the genre’s golden age, following his death aged 92
- Koo’s work is part of Hong Kong’s identity thanks to his 1,000-plus tracks for TV, including the Below the Lion Rock theme song and Enjoy Yourself Tonight song
- He penned hits for a galaxy of singers including Anita Mui and Leslie Cheung, and wrote the scores for Bruce Lee’s Fists of Fury and The Way of the Dragon
