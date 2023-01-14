“‘Uncle” Ray Cordeiro at his studio at RTHK in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, in 2012. The “World’s Most Durable DJ” worked there for more than six decades after launching his broadccasting career in 1949 at Radio Rediffusion in Hong Kong. He retired aged 96 in 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Obituary | ‘World’s most durable DJ’ ‘Uncle’ Ray Cordeiro, a warm voice in the late night hours to generations in Hong Kong, dies at 98
- In a broadcasting career that spanned 72 years, Uncle Ray became a familiar voice to millions with his late-night RTHK radio show All the Way with Ray
- His programmes were the launch pad for many a singing career and he met numerous musical stars, including The Beatles – although Elvis eluded him
“‘Uncle” Ray Cordeiro at his studio at RTHK in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, in 2012. The “World’s Most Durable DJ” worked there for more than six decades after launching his broadccasting career in 1949 at Radio Rediffusion in Hong Kong. He retired aged 96 in 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong