“Yen Yen” by Lolay x Kobored is projected onto the facade of the National Gallery Singapore during the “Light to Night” festival, part of Singapore Art Week, which ended January 15. Photo: NGS
How Singapore’s art scene is making a big comeback in 2023, and why artists question whether any meaningful change is occurring
- Singapore’s lively post-pandemic art scene is attracting crowds from overseas to compelling shows, and a new five-year arts plan has just begun
- But censorship remains rife and some artists question the government’s continuing attitude to art
