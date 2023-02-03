An artist’s rendering of Youth by Anne Imhof showing on the giant Sogo screen in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, as it will until February 28. The video was shot in a Moscow suburb before the invasion of Ukraine. Image: Anne Imhof
Hong Kong included in global public screenings of video for Ukraine by artist Anne Imhof during February
- Giant LED screen on the exterior of Sogo department store will show Anne Imhof video Youth daily at 20:23, symbolising the eve of February 24 Ukraine invasion
- ‘It is important to me to have Hong Kong included in the screening,’ says Imhof, who adds the film’s scenes of a desolate Moscow contain hope of reconciliation
