Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl in 2021. The Venezuelan will succeed Jaap van Zweden as music director of the New York Philharmonic in 2026. Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS
‘Dream candidate’ Gustavo Dudamel to succeed Jaap van Zweden as New York Philharmonic music director
- ‘The most sought-after conductor in the world’ will be the New York Philharmonic’s next music director, chief executive says, adding he was the players’ choice
- The 42-year-old Venezuelan will leave his post as music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic when he takes the baton in New York in 2026
