Judging by the buzz on the opening day of this year’s Dhaka Art Summit, it had all the makings of a successful international contemporary art event. The “it crowd” of the art world? Check. Lots of people queuing to get in? Check. Glamorous after-party attended by at least one world-famous artist? Check. Despite Bangladesh not being the kind of art hub often associated with major art markets; despite the test of patience that is queuing for a visa on arrival; and despite the chaos on the roads of Bangladesh’s capital city, around 1,000 international art professionals flew to Dhaka in the first week of February for the sixth edition of the biennial and talks programme. On February 3, in the packed front yard of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, curators from major international museums and institutions, and the British artist Antony Gormley – who marked his first return to South Asia in 50 years with a giant bamboo sculpture he made with local artisans – stood transfixed at the opening performance of Belgian artist Miet Warlop’s Chant for Hope . After a full day of going through three levels of exhibitions, with works by over 120 local and global artists, the international visitors joined Bangladeshi high society, diplomats and heads of multinational companies at the first of a number of sumptuous parties. The gorgeous Rani Ko-He-Nur – the drag queen persona of former Mr Gay India, Sushant Divgikar – belted out hit after hit on stage as drinks flowed freely at the Intercontinental Hotel. As Rajeeb Samdani, the billionaire co-founder of the Dhaka Art Summit, declared, “We bring the world to Bangladesh and Bangladesh to the world.” But the nine-day summit usually held every other year (postponed in 2022 because of the pandemic) feels distinctly different from many international biennials in other, perhaps more mainstream, destinations. It has no VIP preview or vernissage, and it is free to everyone. It prides itself on its engagement with local communities and for accumulating research and learnings on recurring subject matters, rather than coming up with a fresh focus each time. It is one of a number of diverse cultural events hosted by Bangladesh, which include the Dhaka Lit Fest and the Chobi Mela photo festival, founded by photographer and human rights activist Shahidul Alam. These are seen to offer unique insights into major global issues from a vantage point described as the “eye of the storm” by the chief curator of the Dhaka Art Summit, Diana Campbell. “When you are in the eye of the storm, this is often the right point to push for maximum change,” said American-born Campbell, also the artistic director of the Dhaka-based Samdani Art Foundation, quoting designer and thinker Lesley Lokko in her introductory remarks to the summit. To the outside world, Bangladesh is often defined by its associations with terrible disasters: frequent floods and heavy cyclones (including the 1970 Bhola cyclone that spurred its war of independence from Pakistan); terrible economic crises; the 2013 Rana Plaza factory collapse, which put a spotlight on labour rights in the country’s economically vital garment industry; and the Rohingya refugee crisis. Its history is its strength, Campbell said. “Bangladesh is a nation of warriors who fought for independence. Its people are resilient. Life carries on regardless.” Besides being an important voice in global discussions about climate change, labour rights and the mass displacements of communities, Bangladesh is also a pioneer in grass-roots community development such as microfinancing, Campbell said. (There was a curated section in the summit that showed off the work of local social enterprises such as the Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre, which encourages displaced Rohingyas to keep their stories and culture through art projects.) Ultimately, the Samdani Art Foundation sees the summit as a community-focused platform for discussing wider issues from a local perspective, Campbell said. The number of visitors said it all. Aside from the 1,000 art professionals attending, the rest of the 572,000 visitors over the nine days were locals – an impressive level of engagement, even for a city of 23 million. The focus on local was highlighted by the fact that the title of this year’s summit was in Bengali for the first time. The name, anglicised as “Bonna”, is a common one given to young girls and also means “flood” – the perfect symbol for a summit focused on challenging dominant beliefs about our world. In Bengali culture, floods do not just signify death and destruction, but also regeneration, Campbell said. Chant for Hope , that opening performance, captured the spirit. Set to a thumping soundtrack, with what sounded like occasional gunshots, the dancers and rap artist literally created their own words by making plaster sculptures of Bengali words during the performance and handing them out to the audience. Inside, exhibits were split into separate curated sections with a shared focus on humans’ relationship with nature and the idea of multiple perspectives. For example, Bangladeshi artist Kamruzzaman Shadhin’s Irrelevant Field Notes (2020-23), commissioned for the summit, included a two-channel video about the increasing disconnection between humans and the land. It was shown with shamanistic sculptures of animals and mythical creatures made with traditional fabric and natural materials. In another room, Bangladeshi artist Rana Begum, who lives in London, used fishing nets and bamboo to create an installation about the omnipresence of water, called No. 1234 . This was shown with Indian artist Tanya Goel’s Botanical Studies (Monsoon Flowers) (2020-22) – abstractions inspired by the native flowers that appear after heavy rain, which she created with natural pigments she made herself. A section called “Dyoidho: A Duality” transported visitors to rural Bangladesh, with the gallery floor entirely covered in hay and bamboo matting, and artists’ installations evoking life and traditions in the estuaries. The organic scent and texture may have had unfortunate associations with crude presentations in old-fashioned folk museums, but it certainly disrupted expectations when it comes to showing contemporary art, blurring the lines between the traditional and the avant-garde, the natural and the man-made. It gave an idea of how art may be presented in Srihatta, the Samdani Art Foundation’s new art centre and 100-acre sculpture park in a rural area of northern Bangladesh that will open later this year. Continuing with the theme of shifting perspective, the summit’s section called “Very Small Feelings” encouraged visitors to rediscover their inner child and the joy of discovery – though the curators’ idea of childhood certainly wasn’t all fun and games. Works such as Satyajit Ray’s Two – A Film Fable / Parable of Two (1964), a short film about the rivalry between a rich boy and a street urchin by the influential Bengali filmmaker, brought home the fact that childhood is not a protected, innocent space but one that mirrors and magnifies power dynamics that grown-ups often take for granted. Indian illustrator and educator Lokesh Khodke made a similar point through his extensive presentation based on an online residency he conducted with Hong Kong’s Asia Art Archive during the pandemic. Khodke showed a selection of 1990s children’s paintings from the artist Ha Bik-chuen’s archive with a label pointing out possible parallels between the scenes and the rather graphic crime news at the time, it being a period when fights between triads in Hong Kong and Macau were often taken to the streets. Her tattoos of Hong Kong and Chinese culture hit home for Asians overseas Khodke showed these with Hong Kong comic artist Tony Wong Yuk-long’s ultra-macho and often violent creations as well as his own illustrated book that brings out the complexity of any childhood. Other artworks at the summit showed how a child’s mind is often a battleground for national propaganda. Translated Russian children’s books that were widely distributed in the Indian subcontinent during the Cold War informed two works called Nobody Knows for Certain (2023) by Afrah Shafiq and Belly of the Strange by Prasad Shetty and Rupali Gupte. The former is a video game that lets players explore the fascinating and often ideological world of Soviet stories, while the latter is a mini-library of USSR children’s books in a caravan-like structure. The Cold War may be over but foreign powers continue to exert their influences on Bangladesh, a geopolitical hotpot tucked in between China and India. One of the most popular attractions in the annual Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka, which took place during the art summit, was the Sisimpur booth. Sisimpur is the localised version of the US children’s television programme Sesame Street and is funded by the US Agency for International Development. Meanwhile, China, through its Belt and Road plan, has been increasingly assertive in Bangladesh, and its ambassador insisted on the censoring of an artwork featuring letters written by Tibetan protesters who went on to self-immolate, shown in the 2016 edition of the Dhaka Art Summit. ‘Look closely, you’ll feel this creepiness’: Chinese art from the pandemic Obviously, there are local sensitivities to be navigated in a country with a majority Muslim population, Campbell said, but the summit has managed to include diverse voices, including from the LGBTQ community and without interference from the government despite its record of censoring the media, she said. While the Dhaka Art Summit provides a valuable entry point into major global issues, its long-term goal is to build up a sense of community in a divided world, and to put forth an alternative world view that includes writing new chapters of art history, according to the president of the Samdani Art Foundation, Nadia Samdani. What the audience saw during the nine days could only be seen in Dhaka, she said. And judging by the enthusiasm of international visitors – even with the exhausting queues at the airport – it is a perspective well worth noting. Enid Tsui went as a guest of the Dhaka Art Summit.