The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre was packed with international visitors on Tuesday as Art Basel Hong Kong, Asia’s biggest art fair, opened its doors for the first time since Hong Kong dropped all pandemic-related restrictions. “Hong Kong is back,” said Patti Wong, art adviser and former international chairman of Sotheby’s. “I’ve seen clients from mainland China, Taiwan, Israel, the UK. And sales are brisk.” Widely seen as a barometer of Asian demand for contemporary art and of Hong Kong’s standing as an international art market, Art Basel Hong Kong opened its doors to invited VIPs at midday, as did a satellite fair, Art Central, at the same Wan Chai venue. A total of 177 galleries from 32 countries and territories are taking part in the five-day event, compared to 242 galleries in 2019, the last edition before the pandemic, and 130 booths in 2022. Art Central had 70 exhibitors, up from 52 last year. Of these, 35 are from outside Hong Kong. While there was a disappointing absence of Hollywood celebrities (the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted in the past), local stars Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Carina Lau Kar-ling were spotted, as was Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. There were plenty of other art world heavyweights to be seen, including directors of major museums who will be attending the Museum Summit on March 24-25 organised by the Hong Kong government and Italy’s Uffizi Gallery. There was little Cantonese – the Chinese dialect widely spoken in Hong Kong – heard from collectors in the Art Basel exhibition halls, but a lot of Mandarin Chinese, Korean and Japanese. Two hours after the fair opened, the managing director of Kukje Gallery in Seoul, South Korea, Bo Young Song, said half the art in its booth had sold, including editions of Haegue Yang’s “Sonic Rope” series. Just as Covid was coming to an end … M+ opens … I think it has everyone thinking of Hong Kong again. David Maupin, a co-founder of Lehmann Maupin gallery “We actually feel that the fair is more vibrant than it was before [the coronavirus pandemic] because M+ has opened,” Song said, referring to Hong Kong’s museum of visual culture in the West Kowloon Cultural District. While the gallery maintained a presence at the Hong Kong fair during the pandemic in the form of satellite booths (smaller and without gallery staff in attendance), the return of mainland Chinese collectors in particular had made a marked difference to this year’s opening day, she said. The Long Museum in Shanghai, owned by husband-and-wife collectors Liu Yiqian and Wang Wei, bought a number of works on day one including On Being Blue (2023) by Angel Otero for US$225,000 (from Hauser & Wirth) and Red Sculpture (2016-22) by Jordan Wolfson for US$900,000 (from David Zwirner). Many of the visitors from overseas had visited M+ museum for the first time the previous day – designated “M+ International Open House”, and which included a dinner for leading figures from the global arts and cultural communities and an after party attended by an estimated 2,000 invited guests. Among them was David Maupin, a co-founder of Lehmann Maupin gallery, based in New York. The gallery closed its physical space in the Pedder Building in Hong Kong’s Central district in 2020 and has yet to reopen in the city. At the same time, it expanded significantly in Seoul in 2020. Back at the fair for the first time in four years, Maupin said it felt as if nothing had changed since 2019, the last time Art Basel Hong Kong was held before Covid-19 shut borders. Like Song, he said the opening of M+ was crucial to the city’s recovery as an art market. “It’s a lucky coincidence because, just as Covid was coming to an end and everyone’s rethinking how the art world was going, and [becoming more selective about art fairs], then wham, M+ opens,” he said. “I know it’s taken many years to build it but it’s as if it was meant to be. I think it has everyone thinking of Hong Kong again.” The fair’s selection process had not changed since the introduction in Hong Kong of a national security law in 2020, said Angelle Siyang-Le , the fair’s director, and no artworks had been censored. The Chinese government implemented the law to ban acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Two Hong Kong artists have large installations in the fair’s “Encounter” section – Jaffa Lam’s Trolley Party (2023), a 14-metre blue patchwork suspended tent attached to sculptures made from metal trolleys commonly used in Hong Kong for deliveries, and Trevor Yeung’s Mr. Cuddles Under the Eave (2021), 13 potted money trees hanging in midair. Not everyone is back at the fair. Wong said there seemed to be far fewer American collectors than in previous years. Wong said she had heard that around 40 per cent of tickets for the fair, which runs until Saturday, had been bought by mainland Chinese visitors. Art Basel would not confirm or deny that figure.