An undated photo of Myriam Ullens, co-founder with her husband, Guy Ullens, of the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing. She was shot dead on Wednesday, reportedly by her stepson Nicolas Ullens. Photo: Handout
Shooting death of Myriam Ullens, Chinese contemporary art collector, shocks art world
- Myriam Ullens, who founded UCCA contemporary art centre in Beijing with her husband, Guy Ullens, hailed for her ‘vision and belief in cultural exchange’
- UCCA director says: ‘We will remember her strength, style, creativity, and generosity.’ Belgian Ullens, 70, was shot dead, reportedly by stepson Nicolas Ullens
