Over the past several decades, China has gone through a period of unprecedented, rapid economic development. In particular, the real estate industry has grown to account for between 10 to 12 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product and, until the coronavirus pandemic, it seemed as if the number of residential projects in China was going to increase exponentially. But this accelerated development and an overheated economy has left some people in the dark – literally. In cities across China, everyday homebuyers have found themselves in the predicament of living in unfinished buildings, many without access to electricity or water. These residential projects, often referred to as lan wei , or incomplete buildings, are by-products of the booming property market that emerged after China opened its doors to foreign investments in the 1980s. While China has sought to reinvigorate its property sector following its debt crisis, this unfinished building problem has never gone away. “A lot of unqualified small developers went into the market,” says Weimin Chu, whose photographs of China’s unfinished buildings recently received an honourable mention in the 2023 World Press Photo Contest ’s Asia category. It was during the summer of 2022 that Chu began photographing his series “Faint Light in the Unfinished Building”. Usually, the exterior is completed, and only the last bits of construction are left – installing doors, water pipes, electricity, et cetera Weimin Chu on the state of the buildings he photographed He found out about the buildings through watching videos posted on Bilibili , a Chinese video-sharing platform, where residents complained about their situation. The photographer would later find more videos on apps like Douyin and Kuaishou . He learned that, through a presale system, homebuyers had poured in their life savings, taken out loans, and committed to mortgages to own yet-to-be-completed flats, in the expectation that construction of the building would be finished in a certain number of years. But, even after close to eight years, the buildings were never completed because of funding shortfalls – though Chu cites capitalism as a reason too. “The policy is that after you finish the top of the building, you get all the money from the bank. So small developers will invest the money into other building projects … That’s why Chinese cities can grow very fast. “Usually, the exterior is completed, and only the last bits of construction are left – installing doors, water pipes, electricity, et cetera,” he adds. “To construct a building, it might take a couple hundred million dollars, and the final remaining aspects will only cost tens of millions. But it’s these final millions that the developers aren’t able to provide.” Homebuyers then faced the dilemma of whether to move in regardless, especially when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. “A lot of them had no way to earn money, but still had to pay their current flat’s rent and pay their mortgage, so for them it’s a big challenge,” Chu says. “So they decided to move into the unfinished flat as a last resort, because at least it’s ‘free’ and somewhere to stay.” The photographer went to three cities in China – Qingdao , Xian and Zhengzhou – to document the half-finished buildings and the lives of the residents inside them. In one photograph, a resident is seen lying in a tent; in another, a mother and daughter look out at building windows dotted by lights, while their own flat is lit by a solar-powered lamp. Many residents relied on such lamps, Chu says, and they went to neighbouring buildings to charge their electronic devices. To get water, residents – even those living on the tenth floor – had to go downstairs with jugs and fetch it from a well, before lugging them all the way back up. And because many flats did not have windows or doors installed, there were lots of mosquitos. “The residents were very unified, because they are all in the same situation,” Chu says. In one apartment complex, Xian’s Jinling Apartment, residents had even created a communal area where people could cook together and congregate as families. Fast forward several months to December 2022, and some local governments have acquiesced and committed to finishing the construction of these buildings, Chu says. In the future, Chu hopes to continue working on more photographic projects that are able to illuminate the complexities of China’s rapid development. His ongoing project, “Travel China by Train”, is a series of landscapes taken through the view of a train window. Some depict natural landscapes, while others show cell towers, chemical plants and wind turbines – the result of China’s investment in green energy. In other shots, ordinary people like construction workers, railway workers, tourists and farmers provide human insight to the grander narrative of development and infrastructure. “Normally, a lot of [landscape] pictures – whether it’s pictures of China or even the photographs I used to take – their perspectives might be too macroscopic, for example photographing a snow mountain or a city’s landscape,” Chu says. “[I wanted] to look at it from the individual perspective. For example, how people’s lifestyles have changed, the problems they’re facing and what their achievements look like. “Now, China is changing very fast – in 30 years, we have done what Europe and America did in 100 years. It’s very fast-changing, so there needs to be some photographs about China.”