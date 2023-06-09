Jack Dorsey (above), ex CEO of Twitter is in charge of Bluesky, a social media platform that is attracting a number of ex Twitter fans. Photo: TNS
Could Bluesky become Twitter 2.0? Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey-led social media site is popular with those fed up with Elon Musk
- Twitter users who were put off by Elon Musk’s takeover could do worse than get on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s platform Bluesky
- Bluesky works in a very similar way to Twitter, but there is no direct messaging, and potential users need an invite to join the platform
