The Hong Kong Arts Centre in Wanchai. The centre has seen an exodus of staff over the last year, according to former employees, amid accusations of self-censorship. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Why has the Hong Kong Arts Centre seen an exodus of staff in the past 12 months?
- At least half of the Hong Kong Arts Centre’s staff have left since the previous executive director stepped down in August 2022, former employees say
- Many have left because they can’t bear to work on programmes ‘with little meaning’, one ex-employee says, while the centre blames various financial pressures
