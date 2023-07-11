The Hong Kong Arts Centre in Wanchai. The centre has seen an exodus of staff over the last year, according to former employees, amid accusations of self-censorship. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Performing arts in Hong Kong
Why has the Hong Kong Arts Centre seen an exodus of staff in the past 12 months?

  • At least half of the Hong Kong Arts Centre’s staff have left since the previous executive director stepped down in August 2022, former employees say
  • Many have left because they can’t bear to work on programmes ‘with little meaning’, one ex-employee says, while the centre blames various financial pressures

Enid Tsui
Updated: 11:15am, 11 Jul, 2023

