A section of “Marginal Notes”, the inaugural exhibition at the Hong Kong Arts Development Council’s new headquarters in Wong Chuk Hang. The arrival of the art venue cements the Hong Kong neighbourhood’s status as one of the city’s most important art hubs. Photo: Enid Tsui
Hong Kong’s Wong Chuk Hang neighbourhood validated as ‘major art hub’ with opening of Arts Development Council headquarters and exhibition space
- Hong Kong Arts Development Council has opened its new headquarters in Wong Chuk Hang, a Southside neighbourhood into which art galleries began moving years ago
- The complex contains artist studios, offices and an exhibition hall where the opening show features work by artists who explore stories and myths about the area
