The front page of the South China Morning Post has been catching the attention of readers for 120 years. It has retained its power in the digital age.

The early print front pages carried only advertisements, a common practice in the newspaper industry at the time. But for most of the Post’s history, the front page has been the perfect home for the most important stories of the day.

The aim is for the newspaper to leap off the newstands, compelling potential readers to pick up a copy. This requires impact, with bold headlines, stunning photographs and carefully crafted words. Over the years, the design has evolved and the transition made from black and white to colour.

The Post’s front pages have recorded many key moments in history. These include Japan’s surrender during World War II, the turmoil of Hong Kong’s 1967 riots, the introduction of the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US currency in 1983, and the Tiananmen crackdown of 1989.