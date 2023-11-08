As a result of the last-minute decision, representatives from Lumenvisum – a non-profit arts organisation that is the Hong Kong organiser for the global touring exhibition – had to scramble to find a suitable venue, and eventually settled on its own gallery.

The exhibition runs until November 24 at Lumenvisum in the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre in Shek Kip Mei.

Showcasing winning entries from the 2023 competition, this year’s exhibition includes photos depicting the impact of the ongoing climate crisis, the consequences of war in Ukraine, and snapshots of life in the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

After last exhibiting in Hong Kong in spring 2021, the World Press Photo Contest has returned to the city with its annual touring exhibition.

“This is an exhibition with global importance,” says Hildy Law Shuk-man, chairwoman of Lumenvisum, of why the organisation reached out to World Press Photo to organise the Hong Kong exhibition.

A visitor to the Hong Kong exhibition looks at photos from this year’s World Press Photo Contest. Photo: Dickson Lee

“In Hong Kong, it’s rare to see such exceptional works, so we think it’s important to showcase them. [It’s also] about cultural exchange – it’s difficult to find works from photographers of such different backgrounds.”

Although Lumenvisum was not involved in organising the Hong Kong exhibition previously, this year’s difficulties mirror those in 2021, when Hong Kong Baptist University abruptly backed out as host of the exhibition days before it was set to open.

At the time, the university cited “campus safety” concerns and fears of potential clashes, as that year’s winning photographs included five depicting scenes from the 2019 Hong Kong anti-government protests taken by news agency Agence France-Presse’s Nicolas Asfouri.

This year’s exhibition, which will be held in 80 cities around the world, features 117 photographs from the competition’s 24 winners and six entrants who earned honourable mentions.

To increase the diversity of winning entries, the World Press Photo competition recently adopted a regional model, with four winners each from Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia and Oceania; and four global winners chosen from the regional winners.

“Yana and Victor”, featured in the exhibition, shows a woman being consoled by her partner and her mother as she cries over the body of her father, killed while buying bread during Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on 18 April 2022. Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

“Faint Light in the Unfinished Building” shows an unfinished building in Qingdao, China, highlighting the dark side of the country’s real estate boom. Photo: Weimin Chu

The Photo of the Year, titled Mariupol Maternity Hospital Airstrike, is a haunting and heartbreaking image that reflects the real-life consequences of war.

It shows the heavily pregnant Iryna Kalinina on a stretcher, being carried out of a maternity hospital during the Russian invasion of Ukraine – but what the photograph doesn’t show is that her baby, Miron (named after the word for “peace”), was eventually stillborn, and Kalinina also died half an hour later.

The Story of the Year award went to The Price of Peace in Afghanistan, a series of nine images photographed by Mads Nissen of Politiken that offer insight into life under Taliban rule following the withdrawal of US and allied forces in August 2021.

A photo from Story of the Year award winner “The Price of Peace in Afghanistan”. Photo: Mads Nissen, Politiken/Panos Pictures

One of the photographs shows the 15-year-old Khalil Ahmad raising his shirt to show his scar, the result of an operation to remove his kidney. It was his parents who made the decision to sell his organ for US$3,500, having been unable to afford food for the family.

Another photo, of an 11-month-old severely malnourished baby called Hojatullah, puts Afghanistan’s food crisis in stark display.

An honourable mention in the Asia category, a photograph by Ahmad Halabisaz, depicts an Iranian woman sitting in Tehran with her hair in full display, in defiance of the mandatory hijab law.

“You go to our exhibition today, and you will learn about the flower industry in Mexico and how the pesticides there are influencing the development of children,” says Raphael Dias e Silva, exhibition manager and curator at the World Press Photo Foundation.

“Untitled” shows an Iranian woman on a chair in front of a busy square in the Iranian capital, Tehran, defying the mandatory hijab law. Photo: Ahmad Halabisaz

“Beautiful Poison” shows a worker fumigating gerberas in Mexico using harmful agrichemicals. Photo: Cristopher Rogel Blanquet, W. Eugene Smith Grant/National System of Art Creators FONCA/Getty Images

“You’re going to learn about LGBT rights in the Philippines; you’re going to learn about alpaca farming in Peru; you’re going to learn about climate change, about migration – good stories, difficult stories. … It’s just this cornucopia of life.”

Part of the agreement for hosting the exhibition in any city is that all the images have to be displayed, Dias e Silva says.

“We are very strong on freedom of information, freedom of the press … so we either exhibit the whole show or we don’t exhibit at all.

“War Wounds” shows Anton Gladun, aged 22, a military medic, in a hospital in Cherkasy, Ukraine, after an injury sustained during the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to his legs being amputated. Photo: Emilio Morenatti, Spain, Associated Press

“The Dying River” shows beekeepers in the Arizona desert, who must now provide their bees with water in troughs because of a substantial decrease in flow of the Colorado River caused by lack of rain and increasing demand for water upstream. Photo: Jonas Kakó, Panos Pictures

“We have had cases that we just won’t exhibit, because local partners will want to cut down or governments will want to cut down parts of the show,” Dias e Silva says.

In fact, the organisation has just faced its first bout of censorship in Europe, where World Press Photo has historically had no issues showing its annual exhibition (the organisation is based in Amsterdam and exhibitions are typically backed by the Dutch consulate).

The Hungarian government barred people under 18 years old from viewing the exhibition in Budapest after determining that a set of photos by Filipino photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales violated a law against LGBTQ content being displayed to minors.

This photo, part of Hannah Reyes Morales’ “Home for the Golden Gays” project, shows Al Enriquez, 86, looking through a curtain at the home of The Golden Gays, a community of older LGBTQ people in the Philippines. Photo: Hannah Reyes Morales, for The New York Times

“[That decision] is, quite frankly, appalling, because it’s a story that talks about community; it talks about resilience in the face of adversity. It’s a beautiful story,” Dias e Silva says.

“It has no explicit nudity, it has no explicit sexual activity, it has nothing of that. It’s just people living their lives, and that is considered too extreme.”

The director of the Hungarian National Museum, which hosted the show, was fired over the matter.

All the winning images will be shown in Hong Kong, but some of the information panels from the exhibition are missing.

“Shireen Abu Akleh’s Funeral” shows Israeli police beating mourners accompanying the coffin of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to her funeral, in East Jerusalem. Photo: Maya Levin, AP

A world press freedom map and the World Press Photo exhibition timeline – which would typically feature the 1990 Photo of the Year, a photograph by Charlie Cole taken during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing – will not be shown.

Law attributes the exclusion to a lack of space – “If we had space, we would display it,” she says, and it is true that the gallery is packed – although Dias e Silva notes that local sensitivities may have been part of the decision.

“It’s no secret that press freedom has been really under pressure in Hong Kong for the past few years,” he says.

A third-generation alpaca farmer, cradling a baby alpaca on the way to her family’s summer pastures in Peru, shown to highlight challenges that the climate crisis poses to alpacas and those that rear them in the Peruvian Andes. Photo: Alessandro Cinque, Pulitzer Center/National Geographic

“[And] unfortunately, as we’ve seen now with the RSF [Reporters Without Borders]’s Press Freedom Index, globally, press freedom is going from bad to worse to worse. If anything, it makes our work more important.

“The work that we’re exhibiting today can only be made in the context of press freedom, so by showing this, we’re also advocating the importance of this fundamental right,” he adds.

“We’re trying to talk about these values to as many people as possible, to inform the public about what’s happening in the world, which is what journalists do. That’s why we’re trying to elevate the work of our winners every time.”

“World Press Photo Exhibition 2023”, Lumenvisum, L2-02, Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre, 30 Pak Tin Street, Shek Kip Mei, Kowloon. Tue-Sun 11am-1pm and 2pm-6pm. Until November 24.