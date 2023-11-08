The atmosphere was incredibly casual, perhaps due to the significant number of Australians and the overall laid-back environment. It was a revelation to me that we could even come to work in shorts and flip-flops during the summer, which was undoubtedly influenced by the pervading Australian culture.

This was a common scene in the newsroom at the South China Morning Post when I first joined in the 1980s (I had the opportunity to work for the paper multiple times).

The senior editor, also Australian, sought clarification, asking: “Do you spell it with one ‘d’ or two ‘ds’?”

A voice from a few desks away, belonging to an Australian, promptly responded: “Riyadh.”

“What’s the capital of Saudi Arabia?” a senior Sunday Post editor shouted out, likely working on an editorial or proofreading a story about the Middle East.

In the 1980s, Chinese and non-Caucasian reporters comprised about half of the newsroom, while the remaining reporting staff primarily hailed from Britain, Australia and the US.

During that time, the paper’s headquarters occupied a seven-storey industrial building in Quarry Bay, along the waterfront. A few years later, the Eastern Harbour Tunnel would be established in the vicinity.

At that time, working for the Post was the ultimate goal for journalists – it was the premier news organisation in Hong Kong. Being a part of the Post was akin to hitting the jackpot in the field of journalism.

Before joining the Post, I worked as a radio reporter. The job was relatively straightforward – eight-hour shifts, writing concise news stories – and the best part was getting off work at 6pm once the evening newscast concluded.

For a young woman, it was an ideal job in a city with such a vibrant nightlife.

I pursued that career for a couple of years, but I felt that my professional growth had stagnated, as my list of accomplishments was as brief as a radio news script. When I heard that the Post was recruiting, I saw it as an opportunity to challenge myself.

Tam when she was editor of the Post’s opinion pages, on February 9, 2010. Photo: Nora Tam

Before joining, I was warned by many journalist friends that working at the Post would be demanding, leaving me with no personal life. There was a common saying in the newsroom – yau faan gung, mo sau gung – which means “going to work but never leaving work”.

It did not take long for me to realise the truth in those words.

Regarding the Australian editor’s question about Riyadh, I want to clarify that it is not my intention to embarrass him by highlighting that particular incident.

During that time, online search and electronic archives were not available. So, if you had a spelling or factual query, your options were limited to using a dictionary or encyclopaedia, or searching through old newspaper clippings.

However, if you were fortunate enough to be sitting near someone with a wealth of knowledge – a human Google search engine in today’s language – then you were lucky.

Occasionally, I find myself longing for the early mornings chasing breaking news, and the late nights manning the news desk

Background research for a story sometimes took hours, longer than the actual writing process.

The newsroom library was one of the most crucial sections of the newspaper back then. Without it, we could not write a story because we relied on the background information and reference materials it provided.

The old newspaper library was an information gold mine, housing a vast collection of newspaper clippings from different time periods, reference materials, and microfilm or microfiche.

There were countless memorable moments at the Post.

Even when heavily pregnant with my daughter, Myfanwy, I had to manage the night news desk. And just 10 days after her birth, her first visit outside was to the Post newsroom.

A colleague from Australia once told me: “You have the world at your feet.” He was referring to the advantages of being bilingual in Chinese and English.

This statement holds true in today’s globalised environment, and even though the world wasn’t as interconnected back then, being bilingual still offered numerous benefits.

Occasionally, I find myself longing for the early mornings chasing breaking news, and the late nights manning the news desk – every moment has shaped me as a writer and a person today.

I also yearn for the human interaction that accompanied those experiences. Perhaps, in the future, instead of resorting to a simple Google search for answers to my questions, I will shout across the newsroom for help.