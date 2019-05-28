Channels

Goo Hara. The K-pop star has issued an apology after being treated in hospital following a suspected suicide attempt. She said she had been in agony over “overlapping issues” – possibly a reference to her ex-boyfriend, who is accused of blackmailing and assaulting the singer.
Goo Hara, K-pop star in suspected suicide bid, sorry for ‘causing concerns’, vows: ‘I will steel my heart’

  • The singer, whose ex-boyfriend is accused of blackmailing and assaulting her, said she ‘had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues’
  • Manager found the 28-year-old former member of girl group Kara unconscious on Sunday, hours after she posted a cryptic message – ‘Goodbye’ – on social media
Topic |   K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
Published: 5:08pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 5:31pm, 28 May, 2019

K-pop star Seungri walks into Seoul Central District Court in South Korea to attend a hearing on his arrest warrant last Tuesday. Authorities said there was not enough evidence to support charges of embezzlement.
K-pop sex-and-drugs nightclub scandal: few arrests and women’s groups in South Korea are furious

  • Coalition of South Korean women’s rights groups condemn the results of police investigation of Burning Sun nightclub, singer Seungri, and bribery of officer
  • ‘If these kinds of investigations continue to be the norm, Korea will be nothing more than a kingdom of rape,’ says Green Party’s former Seoul mayor candidate
Topic |   K-pop scandals
Published: 10:30pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 1:52am, 21 May, 2019

