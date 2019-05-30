A still from Arena of Valor, the international version of Tencent’s Honour of Kings that has flopped in Europe and North America.
Tencent to change marketing strategy after Honour of Kings flops abroad
- Sources at Chinese company say the international version of the game performed so badly, its marketing team for Europe and the US was disbanded
- However, in China the game had 55 million daily active users and raked in US$145 million a month
The mobile game “Sniper 3D Assassin," showing the “Breaking News" mission, in which the player is told to kill a journalist who “bribed a cop and will pick up a briefcase from the cop." MUST CREDIT: Angela Fritz/Sniper 3D Assassin
In popular mobile game Sniper 3D Assassin, you can kill a journalist and ‘make him famous’
- A bit of fun or poor taste? Mission in wildly popular mobile game raises eyebrows in US media circles
